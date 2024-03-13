A number of apartments are being built in our residential complex in Maastricht.

The builders working on it come from Poland, Hungary or Bulgaria.

Hard to communicate. The older ones try German, and the younger ones sometimes try English.

When I carefully ask the plasterer if he speaks a little Dutch, the answer is in pure Maastricht: “Mê jông…. for 62 years.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via [email protected]

Share Write to the editor