Fuel, about 20% of the total value of the invoices is false

One in five invoices in the fuel sector are false. As Il Sole 24 Ore writes, approximately 20% of the total value of invoices for non-existent operations identified by the Financial Police in 2023 concerns petroleum products.

VAT fraud mechanisms in the fuel sector

As General Vinciguerra recalled, despite the various regulatory interventions that have taken place in recent years, the “Financial Police continues to detect VAT fraud mechanisms in the fuel sector”. In this context, a very high level of attention is paid to “subjects who release fuel for consumption by extracting it from the depot without paying VAT, enjoying an exemption”.

Often, instead of being an exemption for financiers, failure to pay VAT in advance is a warning sign that may indicate possible fraud. For example, when petroleum products, owned by the deposit manager, are extracted without advance payment of VAT, even if they do not meet the dimensional requirements required by anti-fraud regulations. In these cases, according to Vinciguerra, the direct involvement of the warehouse manager is evident, who assumes responsibility for the failure to pay VAT in advance.

As Il Sole 24 Ore writes, it is more complicated to identify the fraud mechanism that uses false documentation. In such situations, failure to pay VAT in advance is made by traders who can take advantage of the exemptions provided by law. In these cases, the warehouse manager releases the goods once the documentation has been received, since the conditions for accessing the exemption appear to be valid. In these more intricate situations, targeted investigations by the Fiamme Gialle are necessary to contest the co-responsibility of the manager.