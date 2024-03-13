Olivia Munn underwent breast cancer surgery. The actress, 43 years old, makes known the diagnosis and the 4 operations she underwent on her Instagram profile, publishing photos and videos from the hospital.

“In February 2023, I underwent a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for all genes, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara also tested negative. We called each other and high-fived each other on the phone. That same winter I also had an ordinary mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer”, reveals the actress, star of X Men and the TV series Newsroom.

“In the last 10 months I’ve had 4 operations, spent so many days in bed I’ve lost count, and learned more than I could have imagined about cancer, treatment, and hormones. Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I think I’ve I felt like there was no time to cry. I eliminated any emotion that might have interfered with my ability to stay clear,” she says, explaining that she maintained “the diagnosis, the worry, the recovery, the pain from the drugs, the paper gowns were all private. I needed to catch my breath and overcome the most complicated moments before sharing.”

The actress then illustrates the path undertaken, from the tests that established the risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime (37%), up to the biopsy which highlighted “an aggressive and rapidly progressing cancer. Thirty days later, I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling great to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery. I’m lucky. We caught it early and I had a lot of options,” she says, highlighting the importance of prevention and thanking all the people, friends and family, who stood by her.