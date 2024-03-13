Volkswagen has had us enthusiastic about a hot hatchback based on the ID.3 from the very beginning. For example, we were already shown a sports version called ID.X in 2021, but it never went beyond a single concept car. In fact, the technically identical Cupra Born was actually more powerful than the range-topping ID.3 thanks to its ‘e-Boost’ feature, and as if that weren’t enough, Cupra received an even more powerful model just under a month ago. VZ version in… But it’s finally Volkswagen’s turn.

New infotainment system for everyone

It’s the ID.3 GTX, and yes: it’s the electric hot hatch we’ve been waiting for for years. To some extent this can already be seen from the outside, although the changes remain relatively modest. For example, at the front you won’t find a low-hanging splitter, but the bumper has been replaced with a sleek one with new daytime running lights. At the rear there are no cluttered spoilers or tailpipes, yes, although the deeper diffuser shows this GTX is no ordinary ID.3. When viewed from the side, the new 20-inch wheels and other skirts stand out, in addition, of course, to the obligatory GTX logo on the front doors.

The changes are more noticeable on the inside, and it’s not just this GTX. For example, it has special sports seats and the requisite red logos inside the cabin, but a number of other things simply flow into the other ID.3s. Then we talk about the updated infotainment system, which, with more logical menus and ChatGPT integration, is now housed on a 12.9-inch touchscreen. Below, the usual stripes are now actually illuminated and indicate ease of use: Volkswagen has now positioned the rotary transmission knob slightly lower on the steering column.

With the letter “X”…

The most interesting thing about this hot hatch is, of course, what that rotary knob controls, and in this area you might be surprised. For example, the Germans used to only apply the GTX badge to all-wheel drive electric vehicles, but that’s changing now as this ID.3 only has a single electric motor on the rear axle. And this is not least because it produces 326 hp. and 545 Nm of torque, like the Cupra Born VZ. The result is a 0-100 acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

However, these figures only apply if you order the Performance version. The regular ID.3 GTX produces 286 hp. and 545 Nm of torque, which is 82 hp. more than the regular ID.3. This also makes it stronger than the Golf GTI, and it accelerates to 100 km/h faster: in 6 seconds. After this, the non-Performance version continues to reach an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h.

More sportiness, more range

The new electric motor isn’t the only thing this ID.3 GTX shares with the Cupra Born VZ, as Volkswagen also gets a larger-than-usual battery pack. While the regular ID.3 has a maximum battery capacity of 77 kWh, the GTX has 79 kWh sandwiched between the bottom. Volkswagen hasn’t yet said exactly how long it will take you, but with the Cupra they were already counting on a pleasant 570 kilometers. The battery can then be charged slightly faster than other ID.3s, at up to 175 kW instead of 170. This increases the charge level from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes.

Well, these charging figures aren’t very impressive, but according to Volkswagen, the driving behavior should be like that. Not only has the accelerator pedal response been specifically tuned for the GTX, but the steering has also been finely tuned. Additionally, the chassis has reinforced stabilizers, but the rest of the suspension appears to have been left untouched. Volkswagen is also mum on the braking system, which has been extensively redesigned on the Cupra Born VZ, so it remains to be seen how similar the pair will actually be under the hood. We also don’t have price information yet.