Uranium, nuclear race: EU and USA push growth and buy it from Russia

2024 is proving to be a satisfactory year (so far) if you consider that the price of gold has never been higher, or that bitcoin is at its all-time highs. The same cannot be said for uranium, which is also on the rise, but whose growth cannot be attributed to positive developments, but rather to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and the growing interest of some countries in nuclear energy.

According to an analysis by Forbes, one of the key factors in the jump in uranium, which reached the highest levels of the last 16 years, can certainly be attributed to the war in Gaza with Iran which has intensified its accumulation of enriched uranium, exceeding by far the limits imposed by the EU for months. At the end of February, as reported by ANSA, it was estimated that Iranian stocks were more than 27 times higher than the permitted limit.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reveals that the agency has lost track of the production and stocks of centrifuges, rotors, heavy water and uranium ore concentrate in Iran. In such a scenario of geopolitical tension, an increase in prices and demand for uranium was inevitable, mainly benefiting countries such as Russia, as the nuclear sector was excluded from the sanctions imposed by the EU and the United States for its involvement in Ukraine.

Furthermore, according to data from the World Nuclear Association until 2022, Russia is the sixth world producer of uranium, while in first place in world uranium production we find Kazakhstan, which has a strong political and economic closeness with Russia and China .

But both the US and the EU continue to buy uranium from Russia. Specifically, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2022 U.S. nuclear power plants imported about 27% of their uranium from Canada, 25% from Kazakhstan and 12% from Russia.

But are there any changes in sight? Basically not. Although the US House of Representatives passed the ban on Russian uranium imports last December, Reuters points out that the law still needs to pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden before taking effect. Furthermore, with the new elections scheduled for November, the situation could undergo further developments.

However, these imports are expected to gradually decline to 459 tonnes in 2027 from around 476.5 tonnes in 2024. According to The Times of Central Asia, this could benefit Kazakhstan, although in fact not much will change.

Even in Europe, the situation remains unchanged. According to the Euratom Supply Agency, the EU imported 97% of its natural uranium from abroad last year, with Kazakhstan supplying 26.82% of the bloc’s total needs and Russia which represented almost 17%.

Regarding the uranium rally, after reaching 16-year highs, with prices hitting $106 per pound, uranium is expected to rise further. This increase is justified both by the commitments announced by 22 countries during COP28 to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, and by the supply deficit.