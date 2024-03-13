Suara.com – Ayu Ting Ting is known as a top dangdut singer. Of course there is a large amount of payment for the singer from Depok.

An account on Twitter, @mesindiesellam1, said that Ayu Ting Ting’s gig performance was predicted to be fantastic. The range is between IDR 150 million to IDR 300 million.

This nominal value does not include the riders requested by Ayu Ting Ting when performing at one of the venues.

Currently, Ayu Ting Ting is indeed wallowing in wealth. But do you know, how much is the singer’s initial salary?

Ayu Ting Ting revealed directly that the fee for her first gig was only hundreds of thousands of rupiah.

“The first time I took part, I was paid IDR 250 thousand. That too (singing) from morning to night,” said Ayu Ting Ting on the YouTube channel MOP Channel, Tuesday (13/2/2024).

Ayu Ting Ting said that at first she was invited by her mother, Umi Kalsum, to perform. Remembering that in the past, Abdul Razak’s wife was a singer.

“Mother used to be a singer from stage to stage. Now, why do you become a singer, because I was invited to perform.

‘Come on, sing, who knows, you’ll be brave’,” recalled Ayu Ting Ting.

Ayu Ting Ting even still remembers the first song she sang at that time.

“The first time I sang, what… Beetles, beetles in the garden. Then also, Jasmine, jasmine, fragrant and fragrant. One more thing, Hello Dangdut,” said the mother of one child.

Ayu Ting Ting was then addicted. Even though you have to sing from morning till night. Since then, the owner of the real name Ayu Rosmalina has diligently accepted jobs as a singer.

“Because I sang from morning till night, I learned a lot of songs. From there, I became addicted because I paid IDR 250 thousand,” he said.

Ayu Ting Ting’s path from stage to stage then bore fruit. He released the single Fake Address, which several years after the song appeared, went viral everywhere.

Thanks to the Fake Address, Ayu Ting Ting is now known as a top dangdut singer. Not only that, he is also skilled at comedy and has made his career even more successful.