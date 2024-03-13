Queen Camilla, who returned to work after a short break, later defended Kate Middleton, overwhelmed by the scandal regarding the fake photo with her children

The controversy over the photo of the Princess of Wales with her children, published on the occasion of Mother’s Day and retouched, apparently, by Catherine herself, does not subside in the United Kingdom (and in the rest of the world). Queen Camilla arrives to try to tone things down a bit in defense of Kate Middleton. Some time ago you had defined her as an excellent photographer.

Prince William’s wife is at the center of an unprecedented media crisis. Two months ago the mysterious abdominal surgery, which involved a long hospitalization and an even longer convalescence (at least until Easter).

Then the first shot stolen in the car with his mother Carole and the subjects’ doubts about his real health conditions. The future queen, to dispel any rumors, wanted to publish a photo with her children for Mother’s Day, but the adjustments made continue to fuel the rumors about her roti.

It is certainly not an easy moment for the English Royal House, especially with Charles III out of the picture due to the treatment he must follow for a cancer that was diagnosed at the beginning of the year. With this heavy absence, the silence on Catherine seems deafening.

Pulling the reins of the Royal Family, in addition to some “minor” royals, are Prince William and Queen Camilla, who recently returned to participate in events for the Royal House, after a bit of rest. Some time ago the wife of King Charles III had actually spoken about Catherine’s photography skills.

Queen Camilla arrives in defense of Kate Middleton, an excellent photographer

In 2022 Country Life magazine dedicated its cover to Camilla. The author of that shot was Kate herself, who knew how to create an iconic image. On that occasion she spoke of the princess’s relaxed and natural style and of the fun they had together during the shooting for her 75th birthday at Ray Mill House.

“She is an extremely good photographer, there were no hairdressers or make-up artists”, these are the words of the current queen. It was actually her idea to entrust the portrait to her daughter-in-law.