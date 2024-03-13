The PVV can rule the country until Geert Wilders becomes prime minister. This conclusion was reached by the leaders of the VVD, NSC and BBB who are part of the formation. The exact structure of such a cabinet remains to be seen, but there is enough certainty to continue discussing a majority cabinet.

According to other parties, this will not be an ordinary majority cabinet with a PVV. They prefer to talk about an “extra-parliamentary” cabinet of ministers, in which there will be a certain distance between the factions of the House of Representatives and the cabinet of ministers. Similar designs have been developed several times in the parliamentary past, for example in the Den Uyl cabinet (1973-1977), but this phenomenon is rare. The term is popular in The Hague, but there is no fixed form for it.

This is exactly the form four party leaders and whistleblower Kim Putters have come up with: there will be a succinct coalition agreement that may not even have that name. The four political leaders will not sit in the cabinet but will remain in the House of Representatives; Geert Wilders, Dylan Yesilgez, Peter Omtzigt and Caroline van der Plas remain MPs.

No Prime Minister Wilders

The idea is that this design will solve some problems. The weight of the coalition would then shift to the House of Representatives, which would thus be able to exercise better control. An additional advantage: there will be no Prime Minister Wilders, which will make it easier for the NSS and VVD to sell the cabinet to a critical part of the supporters.

The cabinet will, at least to a large extent, consist of non-party ministers. This may include ministers who are not part of the Hague party network or have no connection at all with the emerging parties. Just like PvdA member Martin van Rijn was caretaker health minister in Rutte’s third cabinet.

Whistleblower Kim Putters said in a report on Thursday that she would advise looking into a cabinet shape with these ingredients. This is news: Peter Omtzigt (SNB), in particular, has until now been skeptical about participating in a right-wing cabinet, where the PVV is the largest party. Since other parties were unwilling to discuss other designs, the formation stalled.

Putters already showed on Tuesday evening that he was in a good mood about the discussions the four sides had in Hilversum earlier this week. “These were good conversations, and they also produced results,” the informant said then, “sufficient for the next step.” Putters didn’t want to say more. He also spoke to all other parties last month.

Also read Tolerance with one or more partners or extra-parliamentary? Formation options

The magic word is “extra-parliamentary”

The magic word by which the four right-wing parties now seem to find each other is “extra-parliamentary”. The result is a commitment that must give all parties enough room to move: close enough to make credible agreements, but far enough away, especially for the NSC, to argue that a real PVV cabinet does not exist.

In practice, these four parties are likely to remain highly dependent on each other. Omtzigt has always favored the formation of a “broader extra-parliamentary cabinet” in which more parties are actively involved than just the parties of the four negotiators.

However, it is unlikely that most opposition parties will regularly support the PVV cabinet, regardless of its specific structure. In any case, it is unlikely that they will be involved in negotiations at this stage of formation.

Whether the PVV-led cabinet actually deviates from the “normal” majority cabinet remains to be seen in many respects. Party formations very often decide to sign short coalition agreements. But once the negotiations begin, it will become clear how difficult it is. Because of mutual distrust or a desire for control, the parties almost always enter into thick agreements from which all risks are worked out.

Wilders said he wanted to become prime minister, but knew it was an illusion

Sacrifice in the name of Yeshilgoz

The fact that political leaders remain in the House is only a sacrifice for VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz. She is now leaving the post of Minister of Justice and Security. Peter Omtzigt had already stated during the election campaign that the House of Representatives was his preference. And on the BBB they see not Caroline van der Plas, but faction MP Mona Keyser going to the cabinet.

Although Wilders said he wanted to become prime minister, he knew from election day that this was an illusion. He recorded on Wednesday evening X: “I can only become prime minister if all parties in the coalition support it. This was not the case. (…) Love for my country and voter is great and more important than my own position.”

Not only has Wilders’ premiership been very sensitive among the voters of the SNB and VVD, but Wilders himself knows how important it is to keep the faction under control. The PVV, a party consisting of only one member, is a one-man organization. And now, when the faction of 37 people consists mainly of inexperienced deputies, he is needed there more than in the cabinet.

So the question is whether ministers will indeed come largely from outside the House caucus or party leadership. With the PVV this is practically impossible, with some exceptions, because there is no broad party structure there. The NSS and BBB also have few party cadres, but they have deputies who would like to join the cabinet. This is especially true for the VVD, which is replete with ministers and ambitious MPs.

PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB have made big strides not only from a process standpoint. This is due to the fact that three other parties are ready to join the majority cabinet, where the PVV is the largest party. Until recently, this was unthinkable. From now on, managing under the PVV in The Hague is no longer taboo. This is a real step taken this week.

Share Write to the editor