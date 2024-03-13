It took them two days to sign, but the relief was huge.

On Tuesday, participants in the bankruptcy case of tech services provider Royal Imtech agreed to the trustees’ settlement proposal. This means that the end of the protracted legal settlement with Royal Imtech, a Dutch company that went bankrupt in August 2015, is near.

Discussions about the settlement took place earlier this week at the law firm NautaDutilh on Zudas in Amsterdam. Monday served as a dress rehearsal to put the finishing touches on, cross the i’s, and send the final PDFs back and forth. The ceremonial signing of the agreement on Tuesday was attended by 36 different parties.

The stakeholders – former directors, chief compliance officers, insurers, accountants, investors and creditors – were each given separate spaces in the law firm and, according to one participant, “basically moved back and forth a lot.”

When the curtain fell in August 2015, the multinational had 22,000 employees spread across seven divisions and 35 countries.

The agreement marks the end of one of the largest bankruptcy cases in the Netherlands: Imtech left behind a debt of one and a half billion euros.

The trustees of Royal Imtech NV and the VEB Investor Association settled with the directors and supervisory directors of Imtech, their insurers and the accountant KPMG. The final settlement is 40 million euros. This amount is paid by the insurers and KPMG to the trustees. Together with previous agreements, approximately 60 million euros are available for unpaid creditors.

If, as the curator expects, debts to creditors will be formally determined in October of this year, then nine years will have passed since Imtech was declared bankrupt.

Steam engine

Imtech started out as a Dutch glory: one of the company’s founding fathers is sea captain Jan Jacob van Ritschoten, who decided to become a ship broker in Rotterdam in 1860. It used steam engines, which was new at the time. The company grew on the wings of the industrial revolution. But a century and a half later, Imtech, now a European tech services giant, has become stifled in its quest for international expansion.

In 2013, the price fell sharply due to a fraud case in Poland and an accounting scandal in Germany. Two rescue attempts were unsuccessful. When the curtain fell in August 2015, the multinational had 22,000 employees spread across seven divisions and 35 countries.

As a supervisor, Jeroen Princen from DVDW Advocaten was involved in the bankruptcy case from the very beginning. “It took so long because everyone was at odds with everyone else. It was a complex puzzle in which directors, insurers, accountants and banks accused each other of negligence and made claims against each other.”

In turn, the trustees were accused of deliberately delaying settlement in order to make more money from the settlements. Princen: “We were put before a disciplinary court and threatened with personal liability of 15 million euros. But hey, it’s part of the job. The lawsuits were dropped last year and I haven’t lost any sleep over it.”

According to the curator, it was necessary to first fill the empty estate by alienating parts, and then evaluate the actions of the various parties before bankruptcy. He sums up nine years in four sentences: “At first we needed to make money by selling parts to fund research. This investigation was extensive and took some time. We then presented our concepts to all parties who evaluated them. And as a result, we were now able to solve this problem without special procedures.”

The decisive moment was the settlement of the dispute with four banks in October 2023. The banks are Imtech’s largest creditors, but the trustees say they also disadvantaged other creditors by taking subsidiaries’ shares as collateral. The banks paid 25 million euros for the Imtech property and waived approximately 900 million in claims, giving priority to other creditors. This prevents 65 parties from fighting each other in court for years.

Private investors

The trustees held directors and controlling directors responsible for mismanagement and inadequate supervision and blamed accountant KPMG for failing to properly check the figures. These parties have not yet admitted responsibility or guilt, but they are paying. As a result of these calculations, the VEB Investors Association will receive a total of 10 million euros in compensation to investors who joined after February 2013. “The Imtech share was popular, including among private investors,” says VEB Director Gerben Everts. “It was one of the leading Dutch companies that our supporters were very keen to invest in. At a time when things were already threatening to go awry, many private individuals intervened in the matter.”

According to Everts, it is long past time for the Imtech case to end. “Managers and managing directors have already died, so their heirs are dealing with the consequences. Accountants can now also close old files.”

It took nine years to unravel the Gordian knot that Imtech left behind. Curator Jeroen Princen has room for other activities as well. “I’m also looking forward to being a lawyer again and being able to do short-term cases where you also have to look ahead. As a curator, you live in the past in many ways.”

Share Write to the editor