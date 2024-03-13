2024 will be a decisive year for politics and society in Venezuela, because new presidential elections will be held in July, in which, for the moment, the only participant is precisely the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Hugo Chávez’s successor will seek a new re-election and thus prolong the worn-out Chavista government. In this context, the opposition of the ruling party denounces that the authorities have dedicated themselves to ruling out all political opponents using all the power they hold.

Who are the politicians detained by the regime in 2024?

Since the beginning of the year, at least six opposition politicians were detained by the Bolivarian National Police (PNB). Of these, there are five members of Vente Venezuela:

Victor Venegas

On January 17, the president of the National Federation of Education Workers of Venezuela was arrested by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB). The politician was arrested in Barinas and accused of attacking the peace of the country and being part of a group that intended to carry out violent acts. Finally, Venegas was released on March 11.

Víctor Venegas is part of a social group linked to education. Photo: Runrun

Juan Freites

On January 23, the campaign manager of María Corina Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, was arrested in Vargas while he was at his home.

Juan Freites is part of different rallies of the Vente Venezuela party. Photo: Juan Freites/X

Luis Camacaro

This member of Vente Venezuela from Yaracuy was also arrested on March 23 while he was at his home.

Camacaro’s relatives point out that the detainee has a delicate health situation. Photo: Luis Camacaro/X

Guillermo Lopez

Members of the Furia Bolivariana plan captured him on January 24. López is part of the Vente Venezuela Campaign Command of the state of Trujillo.

Vente Venezuela page denounced arbitrary arrest of its leader. Photo: Vente Venezuela/X

Emil Brandt Ulloa

Accused of the crimes of conspiracy, association, gender violence (physical) and insulting the official, the leader member of the María Corina Machado Campaign Command in Bariñas was arrested on March 9 by members of the Sebin.

This leader was one of the last to be arrested. Photo: Vente Venezuela

Whilfer Piña Azuaje

The activist of Causa R for the state of Monagas disappeared this March 11 and members of his political party point to the Bolivarian National Police. As of the date the note was published, his whereabouts are unknown.

Piña still remains missing. Photo: diffusion

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events. You can also find us on Telegram as La República VE, join through the following link: https://t.me/larepublicave.