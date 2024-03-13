How big is the reservoir then?

This is still an intermediate solution – a plug-in hybrid. The concept became extremely popular in the Netherlands about 10 years ago, thanks to cars like the Volvo V60 D6 and the damn Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. As is often the case with new technologies, they were, relatively speaking, hopeless. Lots of disadvantages in terms of driving dynamics and comfort, but practically no advantages in technical terms. The electric range of 15 km is hardly impressive. And this was on a beautiful day when they were new.

Now you have the advantage of a PHEV: you have (at least) two engines and two power sources. So you can use both of them. While we know that electromobility is “the future”, to some extent it is, of course, also “the future”.

That is, there will be different solutions for different purposes. Electric driving is unbeatable for use in the city (and surrounding areas), but on long journeys it is simply insane. For this particular application, the hybrid isn’t too bad.

Next generation PHEV from BYD super premium

And of course there will be evangelists who will say how nice it is to take a half-hour break every 1.5 hours. And you know, we still believe them (we must tell them). But it’s not good that you have no other choice. Luckily, BYD has the perfect solution for this problem. They come with the fifth generation of plug-in hybrids (called DM in BYD), which can take you crazy far on a single charge.

The current (fourth) generation plug-in hybrids from BYD are available in two versions: sporty (DM-p) and economical (DM-i). In both cases, you are dealing with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that produces 110 hp.

That’s not much, there have been plenty of brands in the past that could extract that kind of power from a cylinder of that size without turbocharging. However, the units are designed for maximum efficiency using the Atkinson cycle principle. The 1.5 engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The engines are then assisted by a 177 hp electric motor.

1931 km on one tank (and battery)

Next are two battery packs. One for 8.32 kWh or one for 18.32 kWh. The latter can be found in the economical DM-i. According to BYD, it can travel 1,150 km. There is also a 60-liter tank for the internal combustion engine. With the new fifth generation you can travel 1931 km on a full tank + battery. The new generation of BYD will hit the market in 2025.

Given the colossal increase in range, we’re guessing the batteries are a bit bigger. The internal combustion engine will also become even more efficient, as will the electric motor. BYD can also make things a lot easier for themselves by equipping their vehicles with a 150 liter tank.

In the Netherlands, BYD only sells electric vehicles. You may have missed it due to the flood of automotive news, but the BYD Seal U DM-i was shining at the Geneva Salon 2024. It remains to be seen whether this car will come to the Netherlands.

