Welcome back, Daytona! And now, after trying it, we can say it with full knowledge of the facts. We immediately notice, in perfect Triumph style, the high quality of the finishes in relation to the price. Only the pedal levers seemed “out of place” compared to the high standard of the rest of the bike. When stationary, the low (810 mm declared) and slim saddle allows most riders to have good support on the ground and manage the weight of the bike (201 kg declared in running order) without difficulty. The steering is maneuvered with minimal effort even at low speed, the clutch is well modulated, but not exactly soft in terms of effort required at the lever, the gearbox is precise. In short, it is a compact motorbike that can be handled naturally; agile and easy to handle even in traffic. But she wasn’t born for this. And it is in fact when the curves begin that the fun begins.

Compared to other competitors in the category, here the driving position focuses a little more on sportiness than comfort. We don’t have an extreme supersport position, not that, but the half-handlebars are quite low, closed, and force you to travel with your torso well inclined forward, with the weight loaded on your wrists. The footrests are slightly further back than its naked sister and therefore you travel with your legs slightly more bent. A position that remains comfortable even over long distances. Also because the saddle is well padded and does not strain the lower back. Sporty therefore, but also suitable for medium-range trips, thanks also to the absence of heat emitted and vibrations present only at the tops of the handlebars and footpegs, but never truly invasive. In terms of comfort, it’s a shame about the poor aerodynamic protection.

But let’s get to what we could define as the strong point of this bike, the engine. We had already had the opportunity to appreciate the three-cylinder of its “cousins”, full of personality, but thanks to the upgrade received here the character has definitely changed and the engine is much more engaging. The technical data sheet talks about 95 HP, but when driving it seems to have around ten more available. This is thanks to a good throttle response and linear, decisive, jerk-free delivery. Used at low/medium speeds it is an engine that does not embarrass. It is full-bodied, round, and provides a lot of torque right from the bass. But when the tachometer needle rises above 7,000 rpm. the three in line changes character and responds with an angry lunge, which pushes without hesitation up to 12,000. All accompanied by an engaging sound and a (traditional) gearbox with quick and precise engagements. Too bad for the absence of the quickshifter, available as an option. Three maps are available: Rain, Road and Sport, which vary the response to the throttle and the intervention of TC and ABS. Leaving aside the more conservative Rain, designed specifically for bad days, the Road offers a decidedly softer throttle response than the Sport, ready and aggressive at every acceleration. We really liked the behavior of the brakes. On the front end the attack is not aggressive, but the system offers a lot of power and above all a lot of modulation. The intervention of the rear is also soft, but decisive. All assisted by an ABS that comes into operation only when there is a real need and never in an invasive manner.

The ideal hunting ground for this Daytona is narrow mixed terrain, where it responds with agility. It dances between one curve and another, light, easy to handle, and descends into the bend very quickly. You just need to learn to understand the original Michelin Power 6 tyres, which are not very communicative. The suspensions are the right mix between sportiness and comfort. They copy the roughness of the asphalt well, making the work of the wrists and backside easier, and are set quite soft, perfect for those approaching the world of sports bikes, as they make the motorbike “easy”. This, however, could be a limit for the more experienced. In the sense, the engine is a little gem, which invites you to push, but when you push hard the limits of the fork and mono emerge. Driving quickly from first gear you would like a little more support in the initial phase of braking, from mono a little more support when exiting the corners (but here you can improve the situation by acting on the preload). In our opinion, however, the suspensions have a valid and appropriate setting for the type of motorcycle, which does not tolerate sudden or excessive actions, but takes comfort, sportiness and precision into equal consideration. Drive it naturally, therefore, simply following the gentle rhythm of the road, without roughing it, and we are sure that the Daytona will win you over.