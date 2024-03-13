loading…

Mother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, sent a personal letter to the mother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Not only that, Sara asked Sheikha Moza for help in freeing Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza.

Sara’s request for help is ironic because her husband, Netanyahu, continues to deploy his troops who have killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and boast of eliminating Hamas fighters.

In her letter, Sara wrote, “Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the power we have when we come together to uphold the values ​​of peace and humanity. It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values ​​that I wish to address a very urgent and important issue, the plight of Israelis kidnapped and detained by Hamas in Gaza. The pain of their families, who await their return, resonates deep in our hearts, reminding us of the preciousness of life and the importance of uniting to protect it.”

Sara added, “For a woman, it is very important to realize that among the hostages, 19 women experienced unimaginable hardship. Reports of sexual harassment and rape are horrific, and these acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated.”

“This is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and reflects our shared humanity and values,” said Sara.

Netanyahu’s wife added, “I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to utilize your significant influence in efforts to free the Israeli hostages. Your involvement can be instrumental in bringing them home, offering a glimmer of hope to their families and taking significant steps towards peace and reconciliation.”

“Your voice and influence can improve their suffering, and I implore you to take a stand against this kind of cruelty. “We cannot remain silent or retreat when the dignity and safety of women is at stake,” explained Sara.

Sara seems to turn a blind eye to her husband’s actions which caused the suffering of millions of Palestinians who are currently experiencing hunger and relentless bombing in the Gaza Strip.

More than 72,000 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israel’s brutal attacks. 7,000 people are missing and presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

