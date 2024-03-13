One of the best seasons to travel to the United States? Without a doubt, it would be spring. Travelers venture to visit new cities in their eagerness to enjoy the warm and temperate temperatures that this season offers throughout the year. The United States offers great alternatives for all those people looking to have a great tourist experience.

The North American country is one of the nations that receives millions of tourists each year due to its great geographic diversity, since it has an incredible variety of landscapes in its different states and national parks that have a unique ecosystem of its kind. In addition, its iconic cities such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago make it a destination to consider.

The 5 best cities in the United States to visit in spring

Spring is a great time of year to visit the United States, so you should take into consideration which cities may meet your expectations. This time of year says goodbye to the season of low temperatures, making it a great time to enjoy its beaches and the sea. Likewise, this ‘renaissance’ of nature can offer majestic landscapes to local citizens and tourists.

Washington D.C.

Washington DC is one of the best options to visit during spring. This city welcomes this time of year with the popular National Cherry Blossom Festival, which begins on March 20 and ends on April 14. During this period, gastronomic, musical and artistic activities are carried out that celebrate the link that exists between Tokyo and Washington DC

Washington is one of the best destinations to visit during spring. Photo: My Modern Met

Anaheim, California

Anaheim can offer you a dream vacation during the spring period. The climate is one of the most pleasant, ranging from 21 to 25 degrees. Likewise, you can visit Disneyland Resort, as well as enjoy the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine, which will take place until April 22.

Anaheim is another destination to consider during spring. Photo: TMFLT

Denver, Colorado

Denver offers great experiences to its visitors during the winter, but also during the spring. Nowadays, it has become a destination to enjoy gastronomy, art and its breweries. One of the best alternatives to enjoy nature is to go to Union Station, which dazzles you with the landscapes of the Rocky Mountains.

The city of Denver during spring. Photo: Adventure Photo

Antelope Valley, California

Antelope Valley can be the ideal destination for nature lovers. The incredible view of its hills during spring, adorned with yellow, orange and blue flowers thanks to its reserve of poppies, make it a great option to enjoy at this time of year. Wildflower season lasts from mid-February to May, creating a mosaic of colors that changes daily.

Antelope Valley is a great alternative for nature lovers. Photo: Lightvision

The Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is one of the cities to consider visiting during spring. Despite registering relatively extreme temperatures, you can enjoy this city by visiting The Sphere, FlyOver Las Vegas and its prestigious casinos. Additionally, you can take the Lip Macking Foodie Tours, a fascinating experience for food and drink lovers.

Las Vegas is another destination to consider during the spring period. Photo: Pixabay

What are the most visited cities in the United States?

New York: 6,99,000 million visitsMiami, Florida: 4,086,000 million visitsOrlando, Florida: 2,920,000 million visitsLos Angeles, California: 2,750,000 million visitsSan Francisco, California: 1,739,000 million visits.

According to information provided by the International Trade Administration in 2022.

New York is one of the most visited cities in the United States. Photo: Pixabay

What are the most iconic cities in the United States?

New York, New York: Known as the “Big Apple,” New York is a global cultural and financial center with iconic landmarks such as Times Square, Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, and the Empire State Building.Los Angeles, California: Known by Hollywood, its beaches, the Walk of Fame, the Santa Monica Pier and the iconic Hollywood sign.Chicago, Illinois: Famous for its distinctive architecture, the Willis Tower, Millennium Park and the School of Architecture at the University of Chicago.San Francisco, California: Known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, cable cars, Alcatraz Island and the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.Las Vegas, Nevada: Known as the entertainment city, famous for its casinos, hotels luxury, entertainment, and the iconic Strip.Washington DC: Capital of the United States, home of the White House, the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the Smithsonian museums.

When does spring start in the United States and when does it end?

Spring will officially begin on Tuesday, March 19 in the United States. This temperate and warm weather season will end on November 3, with the arrival of winter in the North American country.