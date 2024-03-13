“Employment, in general, but above all, female employment has particularly grown. This is a fact that gives great satisfaction to those who govern and to those who are interested in equality between men and women. However, I also care a lot about ‘cultural aspect, to the fact that we have created, on this level, the law on STEM to facilitate the access of women and girls to STEM subjects (scientific, Ed.), subjects of the future that open up more job opportunities”. These are the words of Eugenia Roccella, Minister for the Family, for Births and for Equal Opportunities, on the occasion of the meeting promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for the Family, for Births and for Equal Opportunities, entitled ‘Births: a question of couple’.