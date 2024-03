“If we want to address a problem of women’s health, we must address it at 360 degrees, therefore also on childbirth, not only on the interruption of pregnancy”. Thus Eugenia Roccella, Minister for the Family, for Births and for Equal Opportunities, is spoke on the occasion of the ‘Birth: question of couples’ event, promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities.