“As MSD we are committed to our employees so that we can support all parenting programs that they want to undertake. But we are also committed beyond the commitment to employees, because we also try to make a difference on a global level, through projects such as MSD for Mothers, where we want to reduce maternal and child mortality by 75% in the world thanks to investments substantial amounts of 650 million euros and also through innovative projects and public-private partnerships”. This was stated by the president and managing director of MSD Italia, Nicoletta Luppi, who spoke on the occasion of the meeting promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities, entitled ‘Birth: a question of couples ‘.