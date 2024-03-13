“Today we need to rethink the social and economic model of the country and in this there is a concrete commitment from the current government and from Minister Roccella with the birth rate self-discipline code. We are on the side of the government which has taken the issue back into its own hands of the economic and social development of the country. Furthermore, as an industry that drives our nation’s exports we are a beacon, not only on the economic and commercial development of the country, but also in welfare tools”. This was said by the president of Farmindustria, Marcello Cattani, on the sidelines of the meeting ‘Birth: a question of couples’, promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities.