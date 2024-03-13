“We cannot look from today to tomorrow without continuing to invest in training and welfare. This means balancing the professional needs of career development with family needs and indeed, the birth rate, which is the first pillar that has collapsed from a social, in Italy, in recent decades”. This is the comment of Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria, on the occasion of the event promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities, entitled ‘Birth: a question of couples’.