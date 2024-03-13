Chip, the government is pressing on STM: “This way they favor France”

Pressure from the Italian government on STMicroelectronics after the announcement of a huge investment by the Singaporean company Silicon Box for a new chip factory in Italy. Palazzo Chigi wants the Italian-French group to increase investments, claiming that there is an imbalance in favor of France. The indiscretion was reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday evening.

After the tensions with Stellantis, Tim and Safran, a new front of friction is now opening between Rome and Paris regarding the industrial policies of large Italian-French companies. As Milano Finanza writes, the government, which holds 50% of the parent company ST Holding together with the French state, seems to point the finger at CEO Jean-Marc Chery, whose mandate expires in a few weeks: it is said that Palazzo Chigi be ready to oppose his reappointment.