Shake up the system and get free gas for several months. You won’t be able to walk away from this so easily.

Fill up your car every week and then you won’t have to pay for it. Yes, in bed at night we all dream of a world where this is reality. In the real world, they’re just juice rags. So that the pump owner has money to make sandwiches in the morning.

Free tank!

There are people who make the dream world come true. Not with impunity, by the way. A woman from the US state of Nebraska has found a profitable way to get free gasoline. The woman used her bonus card to fill up. She discovered that if you swipe your card through the reader twice, the dollar price will remain at 0 while you fill up with gas. This is due to the fact that when you double swipe, the system goes into demo mode. Hey, this is useful! she thought.

She refueled with gasoline this way for several months. Gas station owners weren’t stupid either. In the system, they saw that one premium card was filled with gas each time, but the reverse transaction did not occur. The police were then called.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested on March 6 and charged with fraud. The gas station is seeking nearly $28,000 in damages. The woman not only stole gasoline for herself, but also resold the fuel to others to earn money for herself.

The system outage was in effect from November 2022 to June 1, 2023. After this, double swiping on the bonus card for free fuel became impossible. In total, the woman used the card for free gas refills 510 times. In total, 28,000 (!) liters of fuel were filled during all these refuelings.

She was released on bail and is due to appear in court on April 11. (via AP News)

This article Free gas for a few months is costly for women first appeared on Ruetir.