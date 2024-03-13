Certainly the younger audience, together with their parents, already follows the adventures of the cute kitten Milo. However, perhaps not everyone knows that for spring Milo invites us to celebrate Easter in his company.

In collaboration with Dolci Preziosi, here is the Easter egg that Milo and his friends, Lofty and Larc, prepared for their young friends. Finest milk chocolate with the refined surprise inside. For this occasion, Milo has created many small manual games to stimulate the imagination, such as the finger puppets depicting the characters from the animated series or the colored plasticine kit to model our beloved protagonists.

Who is Milo?

Born in 2021, Milo is a sweet kitten characterized by a lively curiosity and desire to learn about the world through working professions. Together with his friends he takes on the role of many jobs, showing both the daily complexity and the beauty of the service rendered to others. With this spirit, Milo stimulates dreams and invites all children to become what they most desire.

In addition to the chocolate dessert, the official app, aimed in particular at families with children aged 3 to 6, has made multimedia and innovative games available, to learn through play and stimulate curiosity as well as adventure. For this reason, you can download the application for free from Google Play and App Store, choosing between five different international languages. The app offers access to several new features including minigames, coloring pages, crafts and links to Youtube, Instagram and TikTok channels for extra content.

Milo, broadcast by Rai Play, was also winner of the British Animation Award in 2022 as best animated series for pre-school children. The ability to educate and present each profession as fascinating, fun and exciting has made this young animated character one of a kind.

Produced by Fourth Wall, a British production specializing in animated productions for children and families, and by DeAPlaneta Entertainment, a leading European entertainment company, the Milo series is also financed by the British government and by BFI, the cultural charity which offers the largest film and television archive in the world.