Buckingham is located just under three hours from Guadalajara, Jalisco. It is not necessary to process any type of permit, nor to travel by plane since it does not have an airport that will receive you.

Regarding the name of this town, it is said that an English immigrant took over several lands near San José de Mojarras because he felt very comfortable in Nayarit. In this place, the wind blows, it rains regularly, there is land to till. For this reason, settled in a foreign land, he decided to baptize it with the same noun that adorns the royal palace.

This is one of the regions in Mexico that has a strange name. Its population according to the 2021 Municipal Development Plan was less than 500 people and it is presumed that it is not exactly a very touristy place, although in every part of the world there is something to see. As an example, the beautiful crater lake of Santa María del Oro, which is not far from “Bucky”, as they call this small town.

Regarding gastronomy, around this crater you can enjoy fish chicharrón. A regional delicacy, there is nothing better than serving a taco to form this regional dish that has it all.

