The Political-Electoral Reform Commission, chaired by Representative Graciela Sánchez Ortiz (Morena), approved a point of agreement that calls on the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes (FISEL), to to reaffirm the security protocols implemented in this 2024 electoral process.

The point of agreement, endorsed with 25 votes in favor, indicates that it is in full respect for the autonomy of the three levels of Government and autonomous organizations.

It adds that the purpose is to guarantee the right to free vote and avoid coercion thereof through acts of violence, as well as to protect the safety and physical integrity of the candidates, as well as the voting population.

In this regard, representative Cristina Ruiz Sandoval (PRI) pointed out that, although it coincides with the essence of the proposal, she considered that the exhortation to avoid clientelistic schemes could be strengthened, to cover greater ground in the field of crime prevention. .

He emphasized that it is a latent risk in the three levels of Government that programs and schemes of gifts are used in exchange for the vote, since it is clearly illegal.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions