During 2023, methane emissions from the energy sector remained close to record levels, but according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) they are destined to decrease soon with the implementation of the policies and regulations announced in recent months , especially at COP28. The implementation of these measures in this decade would allow us to align ourselves with the 1.5 degree objective.

The IEA’s Global Methane Monitoring 2024 report estimated that fossil fuel production and use resulted in nearly 120 million tons of methane emissions in 2023, a small increase from 2022. Another 10 million tons of methane emissions came from bioenergy, mainly from the traditional use of biomass for activities such as cooking.

The analysis was carried out based on the most recent data available on methane emissions from the energy sector and incorporates new scientific studies, measurement campaigns and information collected by satellites.

Atmospheric methane is the second most important greenhouse gas for global warming and is responsible for approximately 30% of the warming recorded since pre-industrial times. The emissions of this gas depend greatly on the sources and “sinks”, i.e. those elements that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. By looking at historical data it is possible to see how methane concentrations have increased faster and faster since 2007. Between 1990 and 2021 the “warming” effect of greenhouse gases (radiative forcing) increased by 50% and carbon dioxide, in particular, is responsible for 80% of this increase. However, methane is 80 times more powerful than CO2 in its ability to sequester heat in the first 20 years after its release into the atmosphere.

Reducing methane emissions is less complex and expensive than you might think

The main source of methane emissions is agriculture, followed by the energy sector which represents over a third of total methane emissions attributable to human activity. Reducing these emissions linked to fossil fuels, according to the IEA, has the greatest potential for important reductions in the short term: around 80 Mt of annual methane emissions from fossil fuels can in fact be avoided through the use of existing technologies, often at low costs or even negative.

Who emits the most? Nearly 70% of methane emissions from fossil fuels come from the top 10 emitting countries. Of the nearly 120 million tonnes of fossil fuel-related emissions in 2023, approximately 80 Mt came from the top 10 methane emitting countries globally.

The United States is the largest emitter of methane from oil and gas operations, followed closely by Russia. China is by far the largest carbon emitter in the coal sector.

But the intensity of methane emissions related to oil and gas production varies widely. The best performing countries perform more than 100 times better than the worst performing countries. Norway and the Netherlands have the lowest emission intensities. Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also have relatively low emissions intensities. Turkmenistan and Venezuela, on the other hand, have rather high values.

To reduce methane emissions it would be enough to put into practice targeted policies, raise operating standards and use existing technology, and on all these fronts the best practices are already well consolidated.

In the Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) scenario, which sees the global energy sector reaching net zero emissions by mid-century, limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C, methane emissions from related activities fossil fuels will decrease by approximately 75% by 2030.

However, cutting the demand for fossil fuels alone is not enough to achieve the deep and lasting reductions needed: even if the use of fossil fuels begins to decline, targeted measures are needed to reduce methane emissions.

We already know how to do it, and we also know that it doesn’t cost much, on the contrary. According to the IEA’s assessment, methane abatement in the fossil fuel industry is one of the most pragmatic and low-cost options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Technologies and measures to prevent emissions are well known and have already been successfully implemented around the world.

Based on average energy prices in 2023, approximately 40% of the 120 Mt of methane emissions from fossil fuels could be avoided at no net cost. This is because the costs required for abatement measures are lower than the market value of the additional methane gas captured and sold or used. To achieve a 75% reduction in methane emissions, 170 billion dollars of spending is needed until 2030, 100 billion dollars from the oil and gas sector and 70 billion dollars from the coal industry.

Fossil fuel companies should have the responsibility to finance these reduction measures, given that the amount of necessary spending represents less than 5% of the income generated by the industry in 2023.