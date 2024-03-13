The news of Brando’s choice of Men and Women, leaked immediately after the recording of the episode, sparked a hornet’s nest of controversy, especially on social media.

Brando Ephrikian, the Venetian tronista of Men and Women, has made his choice. The storm around him after he made a decision about how to continue his relationship life. The news, leaked immediately after the recording of the episode, sparked a hornet’s nest of controversy, especially on social media.

Raffaella Scuotto, the Neapolitan model, is the woman with whom he wants to start a new life together. The fans of Beatriz D’Orsi, the other suitor who remained in the game until the end, who took her victory for certain, were shocked. Many fans of the famous Mediaset show accuse Brando of inconsistency and of having made a choice based on his head and not his heart.

Brando’s path to Men and Women certainly cannot be defined as linear and calm. Brando’s role in the dating show saw an alternation of peaceful moments and others in which there were arguments and arguments, both with the suitors and between the suitors themselves. The tension was also palpable in yesterday’s episode, where Brando appeared indecisive and nervous.

The spoiler regarding Brando’s choice is one that ruins the most shocking surprises. The news of the choice went around the web in a very short time, depriving viewers of any other expectations. A phenomenon that is now widespread, also due to social media and the proliferation of collateral communications to the dating show, an element that takes away part of the charm of the program.

It is Brando’s father, however, who unleashes the real storm. In fact, Gianluca Ephrikian added fuel to the fire, wishing the couple happiness on Instagram, also tagging their son and Raffaella. A gesture that Beatriz’s fans interpreted as a lack of respect towards their favorite and the broadcast. The father also responded sharply to several users on social media who criticized Brando’s choice.

At the moment, neither Brando nor Raffaella have commented on the accusations and controversies. Their priority is probably to live their new story peacefully. The official answer, if there is one, will only arrive during the episode. Consequences for Brando? His father’s behavior could have repercussions on Brando’s future within the program. The production of Men and Women could decide to take action given the blatant use of social communications which have “ruined” everything.

Brando’s choice left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans, who were hoping for a different epilogue. Only time will tell if his decision was the right one. In any case, the revelations before the episode could lead to consequences for those directly involved.