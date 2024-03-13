A bad blow for Beatriz D’Orsi, who in her heart believed she was Brando Ephrikian’s choice: the beautiful Brazilian leaves the studio in tears.

Brando Ephrikian, the young tronista of only 22 years old, has finally reached the crucial moment of his journey on Men and Women. Even though the episode has not yet aired, previews of the March 12, 2024 recording have been leaked, arousing great curiosity among viewers. Brando’s journey in Maria De Filippi’s program was a mix of mixed emotions, especially in the last few days, during which he confessed several times to being undecided and uncertain about his choice.

Between the two remaining suitors, Beatriz D’Orsi and Raffaella Scuotto, both 25 years old, Brando went through a period of deep reflection and confusion, while the public, increasingly impatient, awaited the moment of decision. During the recording on March 12, the tronista finally found the courage to put an end to this experience.

In the end, in fact, he chose Raffaella, surprising the public who was convinced that the choice was Beatriz. The information was leaked by Lorenzo Pugnaloni via Instagram who published two stories immediately after the registration ended.

But many will be wondering how Beatriz took it? The blogger also provided details on this point. In fact, in the second story, Pugnaloni specifies that when he communicated his decision to Beatriz, she burst into tears. The Brazilian’s reaction did not surprise the viewers of Men and Women, considering the interest that she herself had shown towards Brando in recent times.

As regards the choice, Brando communicated to the beautiful Neapolitan that he chose her with his heart and not with his head, underlining what Raffaella often complained about. The latter accused him of being her rational choice, but apparently this is not the case. She is Brando’s heartfelt and heartfelt choice. Faced with these words, Raffaella said nothing other than “yes” and the two gave each other a long kiss with which they concluded the episode.