The unexpected twist in the world of Men and Women: the farewell of a protagonist of the audience, leaving the audience with questions.

In the vortex of emotions and tensions that characterizes the panorama of Men and Women, each episode and recording leaves the public with no respite. While attention is focused on Brando’s imminent choice, another shocking piece of news spreads among fans of the show: another member of the audience has decided to say goodbye to the program.

This farewell adds to a series of departures that have marked the 2023/2024 edition of Men and Women, highlighting the tensions and conflicts that lie behind the scenes. The events of the protagonists of Throne Over were intertwined in a web of arguments and misunderstandings, leading several well-known faces to make the difficult decision to abandon the program.

Elio preferred to leave the firm after yet another clash with Tina Cipollari, while Orfeo chose to retire following a heated discussion with Gianni Sperti. Giancarlo was also involved in a tumultuous relationship with Gemma Galgani, while the exit of the couple formed by Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza shook the hearts of spectators.

The announcement of the release of Asmaa Fares, which came on March 13, sparked another wave of surprises among lovers of the program. Asmaa, who joined the cast a few months ago, attracted attention for her relationships with the knights of the parterre. However, her journey was abruptly interrupted due to the end of her relationship with Mattia, an event which led the latter to make the decision to leave the program.

Thus, while the public waits to discover the future of its favorite characters, the world of Men and Women continues to be the scene of twists and revelations. And while the suspense grows, all that remains is to wonder what other surprises fate will reserve for lovers of the most popular television program of the moment. At the moment Asma has remained silent and has not commented on the news which is currently circulating in the main gossip newspapers.