Adrián Fernando Novelo, First District Judge, based in Mérida, Yucatán, informed the federal government that the definitive suspension that stops activities on Section 5 South of the Maya Train, from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, remains in effect. Furthermore, he warns you that ignoring this instruction, described in the judicial incident, constitutes a criminal offense that carries possible prison sentences.

Said definitive suspension was granted by the Collegiate Court on Labor and Administrative Matters, when issuing a ruling on December 21 and was notified in January of this year.

The measure is conditional on the federal government presenting to the First Court the geological, geophysical and geohydrological studies referred to in conditions 9 and 10 of the environmental authorization issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) in June 2022. .

According to an agreement published today in electronic courts, the judge indicates that the complaining party – promoter of the amparo trial against that authorization – promoted an incident to modify that definitive suspension and reported that the responsible authorities “did not comply” with the measure. precautionary

The work on the route not only remains, but concrete has been spilled, which has reached the underground aquifer and the driven piles that cross the caverns are rapidly oxidizing, which constitutes a source of contamination to the aquifer.

Consequently, the judge reiterated to the authorities responsible for the works that “they have not proven” compliance with the conditions imposed by Semarnat to have authorized the megaproject in that section, “and, therefore, the construction works continue to be suspended and conditioning in Section 5 South of the Mayan Train public works”.

Therefore, Novelo Pérez warns the federal government that, in accordance with article 262, section III, of the Amparo Law, a public servant who does not obey a duly notified suspension order “will be sentenced to three to nine years in prison, fine of 50 to 500 days, dismissal, disqualification of three to nine years from holding another public office, employment or commission.”

It also points out that, if any individual intervenes in the execution of the works, “it will be the obligation of Fonatur and Fonatur Tren Maya to order the individual to immediately stop the execution of the claimed acts and take the pertinent measures for strict compliance with the suspension, so that both the responsible authorities and individuals have the obligation to comply with the suspension granted in these orders.”

If you do not comply with the above, the Fonatur or Fonatur Tren Maya will be fined, based on articles 237 section I, in relation to article 259 of the Amparo Law.

The judge instructed the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), with residence in Mexico City, to carry out the inspection and surveillance acts in Section 5 South, to verify compliance with the conditions, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection (Lgeepa), regarding environmental impact assessment.

And it requires that, within the three days provided for in article 297, section II, of the Federal Code of Civil Procedures of supplementary application to the Amparo Law, “report in detail the inspection and surveillance acts that it has carried out” in order to verify that the conditions imposed by Semarnat – 9, 10 and 26 – have been met.

The Attorney General’s Office must specify the result of the same and send a certified copy to the First Court, “with the warning that if the above is not complied with, based on articles 237 section I, in relation to 259 of the Amparo Law, A fine equivalent to 50 times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA) will be imposed, in force at the date of this agreement.”

In addition, Novel Pérez also requested that Semarnat inform it if it has imposed any security measures or if it has required information and documentation related to compliance with the conditions imposed in the environmental impact resolution, through which the development of the project was environmentally authorized. Section 5 South to Fonatur Mayan Train.

If this security measure exists, the environmental agency must exhibit a certified copy that certifies it, with the warning that if it does not comply with the above, it will be fined with the equivalent of 50 times the daily value of one UMA, based on the articles 237 section I, in relation to 259 of the Amparo Law.

Judge Novelo Pérez also asked the complaining party to inform him within three days if he wishes to file an incident of defect in compliance with the definitive suspension and, if applicable, present his respective incident, offering the evidence he deems necessary.

