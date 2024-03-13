The title ‘Bubbles’ comes from the fact that “this show is like a bottle, which you uncork and the unsaid things come out”. Speaking to Adnkronos is Max Giusti, who, fresh from the success of the interpretation of the Marchese del Grillo on the stages of Italy, describes his latest show, ‘Bollicine’, with which he is on tour around the country and which will arrive at the Sistina theater on April 11th. “After the experience with the Marquis del Grillo, I understood that in this country too many things are not said, they are avoided, instead they need to be said. And so I thought of doing a show where we say things.” “An hour and forty-five of laughter and messages but without even an explanation, because the audience has to laugh, but then the message, if I’ve been good, the spectator has to take home with him”, says the Roman comedian.

Which tells in more detail what the themes of the show are. “For example, we will talk about chauvinism – explains the Roman actor – Patriarchy? We are all abandoning it, even us men who actually weren’t ready. I was recently at a dinner in Milan and I was the only man who didn’t know cooking: but have you noticed that since man also cooks there has been a boom in delivery?”, quips Giusti. And again: “We will also talk about information, about the fact that now we only make predictions, we only read the news on the homepage, and since the sites are paid, you don’t know how it will end: ‘man jumps from the third floor , and…’. And? How does it end? ‘To read, subscribe to our site’, and so we never really know things.”

‘Politically correct’ is a hot topic, even on the show. “I would like to tell my colleagues that the problem of political correctness does not exist – says Max Giusti – I will speak in a hyper direct manner, using hyper direct terms, but I assure you that there will be no one who will feel offended. Times have changed , I’m happy if I can make people laugh without offending those in the audience.” ‘Bubbles’ is a completely new and original show from start to finish, a difficult challenge for the actor. “The difficulty was not only writing it but learning it by heart – says Giusti – Generally we comedians do a new part, which lasts about an hour, and one with our flagships. Here, however, everything is new, an hour and forty-five new things”. But “I solemnly promise that you will laugh from start to finish,” he concludes.