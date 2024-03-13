Rome, March 13, 2024 – “My story is that I am not the kind of person who gives up. A person who gives up does not move from the second category to the Champions Cup.” This is what Maurizio Sarri said at a press conference back in 2016. It seems like a lifetime ago: in those days he coached Napoli and had his first big experience (at the age of 57). And he almost didn’t take home the Scudetto. However, this time he also had (or rather, wanted) to take a step back.

The Tuscan coach in the last hours actually surrendered into the hands of Lazio president Claudio Lotito (read here). There are rumors that the owner of Biancoceleste has accepted them, but (at the moment) there is no official press release yet. But anyway, now all we can do is change. A complete surprise, at least from a modal point of view: no one (or almost no one) expected such an extreme gesture.

“Sorry, Maurizio” and attacks on Lotito: fans rebelled

This is evidenced by the social networks of Lazio (and not only), which are “flooded” with fans at these hours. “How is this possible? I don’t believe it,” we read in one of the many comments, as well as “Sorry, Maurizio. We don’t deserve you.” There is also no shortage of harsh attacks on the club and on Lotito, whom many fans consider to be in charge the person responsible for this epilogue.

The “Commander” – so nicknamed during his short professional career – actually won the hearts of Lazio fans, although he did not bring any trophies. Love also, above all, thanks to the second place last year, when the Biancocelesti showed excellent football, very close to the Sarrismo seen in Naples. And then we won the Champions League, won a lot of derbies, and the semi-finals of the Italian Cup are still to be played. But it wasn’t enough to stop Sarri from leaving. At the cost of losing (many) millions of euros. In fact, the Tuscan coach is leaving around 5 million euros on the table, or the salary that would be due to him until June 2025. This is unusual, if not unique, considering that the coach usually prefers to be fired. But why this decision?

Vintage with too many shadows and not enough light.

Only the coach knows the exact answer. But by looking at the data, we can try to draw some conclusions. While Sarri’s first two years were positive, the same cannot be said about this year. The Biancocelesti, recovering from four defeats in their last five games, find themselves in ninth place in the league and 11 points behind fourth place Bologna. In the midst of all this, elimination in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, despite winning the first leg. To make matters worse, there have been too many defeats since the start of the season, especially against teams fighting to avoid relegation. Defeats that probably almost completely compromised the Champions League race. The straw that broke the camel’s back was Monday night’s defeat to Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico. Bitter ending: Sarri could not even remain on the bench due to suspension.

A few days earlier, Lazio issued an official statement in which they confirmed their full confidence in their coach until 2025. The Biancoceleste club say they did this to refute press rumors that they were seriously considering sacking him. The latter did not arrive, but the resignation letter arrived. And the hours between these two events are incredibly few, which is a sign that something is broken for good.

Sarri, is it time for the team and the club?

At the moment, it is not certain how Sarri communicated his decision to the team. However, we can see something. And it was the episode that took place in Lazio-Udinese that seemed to become a match of contention. Despite the disadvantage, the coach decided to remove Immobile and put Castellanos on the field. So, advice after advice. However, the Lazio captain did not seem to appreciate this. He left shaking his head and was caught on camera on the substitutes bench shouting: “We’re losing 2-1! We lose 2-1! I don’t understand…” Moreover, criticism was also directed at the fans themselves, who would like to see Immobile and Castellanos try together to make the decisive attack. But Sarri doesn’t like two strikers, there’s not much to do.

Even from a playing point of view, Lazio have lost quality and shine – two characteristics of last season, which ended behind Italian champions Napoli. Sarri wants clean, fast, technical and precise football. All things that have almost never been seen this year. Speaking of which, the problem has a long history. Or at least since this summer, when Sarri was forced to say goodbye to Milinkovic Savic, who was sold to Al-Hilal. The Serb was the soul, even the technical one, of the team: his goals and assists weigh like boulders. In his place came Guendouzi, an excellent player who, however, could not fully replace him (and certainly not through his fault). Otherwise, the market did not live up to expectations. Starting with the attack, where Castellanos and Isaksen still seem too immature to be able to take the reins. And if Immobile has it as hard as it has this year, everything will become more complicated. In midfield, Kamada saw little of the field, and Rovella himself did not make any upgrades. When it comes to the Champions League (and given the money it generates), it feels like more should have been done.

Sarri himself said a few months ago: “The players I indicated did not arrive.” Then, just recently, he remarked: “I asked for A, I was forced to choose between C and D.” In short, clear words addressed to society, without unnecessary frills. A sign that the transfer market has become a subject of tension and deep divisions.

Thus, the marriage between Sarri and Lazio ends (we are still waiting for a statement from the Biancocelesti). Martusciello, his deputy, should lead the bench against Frosinone, barring any surprises. Let’s see. There are many names: Rocky, Tudor and the proposal of Miro Klose, who can’t wait to return. And although there are still wounds to be licked, time is short. So you will have to choose quickly.

