Markets invaded by foreign fruit. The photos

The arrival of spring brings with it the first flavors of summer at the Bologna Agri-food Center (CAAB). Among the market stalls, nectarines and watermelons stand out, coming from different areas of the world, ready to delight our palates with their fresh and sugary taste.

Thanks to rising temperatures and the approach of Easter, the demand for these summer fruits is growing. However, winter fruit is not giving way yet. As Italia Fruit writes, in particular, citrus fruits, such as oranges and kiwis, maintain their presence on the market thanks to competitive prices.

Oranges from Egypt, in particular, stand out for their excellent value for money. Below, an overview of photos and quotes from the Agri-food Center of Bologna.

Zespri Gold Kiwi caliber 33 – Origin Italy – 6 euros per kilogram

Hayward kiwi caliber 33 – Origin Greece – 2.50 euros per kilogram

Hayward kiwi size 105/120 grams (2nd category) – Origin Italy – 1.20/1.30 euros per kilogram

Williams pears caliber 70/75 – Origin South Africa – 1.60/1.80 euros per kilogram

Navel oranges size 6 – Origin Egypt – 0.80 euros per kilogram

Seedless grapes – Origin Peru – 4 euros per kilogram

Watermelons – Mauritanian origin – 1.80 euros per kilogram