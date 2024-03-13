The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will resolve today, Wednesday, March 13, the appeal that Mario Aburto Martínez, the only one detained for the murder of the PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, filed against the admission of the challenge that the FGR asserted against the protection that was granted to him and that has him with one foot out of jail.

Minister Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat will present to her counterparts in the First Chamber, Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena and Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo a project in which she proposes dismissing the appeal for review by the Attorney General’s Office. the Republic against the protection of the First Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the Second Circuit, since not all the rulings of a federal court can be reviewed, since the analyzes are exceptional and require certain requirements, such as the existence of an issue of constitutionality.

If the project is approved, the ruling of the First Collegiate Court that in October 2023 annulled the 45-year prison sentence issued against Mario Aburto Martínez and ordered a new one based on the Baja California Penal Code will be formulated immediately. which established a sentence of 30 years in prison for the crime of intentional homicide at the time of the events.

Due to the above, Aburto Martínez could regain his freedom on March 23, just when it will be 30 years since the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta during a rally in Lomas Taurinas, in Tijuana, Baja California.

The aforementioned collegiate court granted Aburto Martínez the protection of federal justice, because since 2010 there has been jurisprudence in the sense that when federal judges judge crimes of the common order due to their relationship with federal crimes, the criminal norms that must be applied are those of the federal entity in which the criminal act was committed.

That is to say, the man from Michoacan should have been sentenced for his responsibility in the crime of qualified homicide under the provisions of the Penal Code of Baja California, which at the time of the events (1994) established a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The Federal Institute of Public Defenders (IFDP) considered that the FGR’s appeal for review was only intended, by the prosecution, to delay the execution of the amparo ruling.

He considered that the First Chamber of the Court must declare the claim filed founded.

