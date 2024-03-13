This Wednesday it was determined that Mario Aburto Martínez, confessed murderer of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, will have to wait longer for his possible freedom from the Ocampo federal prison, in the state of Guanajuato.

This Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) postponed the review of the appeal that the Michoacan public defender’s office filed against the challenge that the FGR processed against the protection granted by a Collegiate Court, which left the sentence of 45 years and ordered a new one to be issued based on the Penal Code of Baja California, which established a maximum sentence of 30 years for homicide, which he would serve on March 23.

The above, because during the private session a minister of the First Chamber of the country’s highest court, where the matter will be resolved, requested more time to reflect on it, judicial sources reported.

On March 23 of this year it will be 30 years since the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosio, during a rally in Lomas Taurinas, Baja California.

In December of last year, the Court admitted the appeal for review by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) against the protection of the First Collegiate Court in favor of Aburto.

In principle, the appeal was turned over to Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo, who declared himself impeded, so the matter was turned over to Minister Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat, who in her project points out that the Collegiate Court’s ruling was based on current criteria that were issued in 2010 and 2013 by the Court that indicate that, in related crimes, for example, homicide and carrying weapons, federal judges can judge both federal and local crimes, but this in no way makes the crime local in a federal one.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Luis Donaldo Colosio mario aburto Detained in Mexico

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions