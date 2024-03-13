Suara.com – Madonna drew criticism after reprimanding a fan who was sitting at her concert in Los Angeles. In a video that went viral on social media, the 65-year-old singer is seen asking a fan who is not known to be disabled, “What are you doing sitting there? What are you doing sitting there?”

Upon realizing that the fan was in a wheelchair, Madonna then apologized and said, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here. Oh my God.”

Madonna’s statement drew harsh criticism from many people, who questioned why sitting at a concert was wrong.

“Does it matter whether they sit or stand? They paid for the ticket and took the time to be there. Isn’t that enough???” wrote one Twitter user.

Another user added, “Well, you shouldn’t be reprimanding people for sitting. She’s not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions that require them to sit. You want them to just leave?”

The video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times on TikTok and many users criticized Madonna’s attitude as being rude and insensitive towards people with disabilities.

Madonna herself has apologized for her statements, but many felt that her apology was not sincere enough. Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” which started in October 2023 will end on April 26 in Mexico City.