“As MSD Italia we are committed to supporting programs to support our employees, including parenting. But we also try to make a difference on a global level, through programs such as ‘MSD for mothers’ whose objective is to reduce maternal and child mortality of 75% in the world, thanks to investments amounting to 650 million dollars, and through innovative projects and public-private partnerships. Furthermore, we boast a truly important female presence. We hire girls, young mothers, women even expecting a baby”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Nicoletta Luppi, president and managing director of MSD Italia, on the sidelines of the conference on birth rates promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria.

“At MSD we also support young fathers – added Luppi – by granting them a 100% paid parental leave of 12 weeks. Therefore a smart working policy, the elimination of clocking in at the entrance, we have projects in place which range from reimbursement of school books to summer camps”.