Loredana Bertè’s staff breaks the silence on her health conditions: here’s what they say about how the queen of rock is

The whole of Italy is anxious about the health conditions of Loredana Bertè, after a timely hospitalization due to abdominal pain. Since Monday 11 March, everyone has been worried about her situation, given that she was supposed to give a concert in Rome, but she never went on that stage.

The singer, queen of our nation’s rock, has had a lot of commitments in recent times. The first note is that of the Sanremo Festival 2024, with the song “Pazza”. Subsequently she would have liked to get to Eurovision, which this year will take place in Sweden. She took part in the singing competition “A voice for San Marino”, but she came second.

For this reason he started his tour, with the first stop in Milan and the second which was supposed to be in Rome. However, a few hours before the start of her concert at the Brancaccio theatre, where there were around one thousand and six hundred people waiting for her, the news arrived that alarmed her fans. In a post on social media, they wrote:



We are truly dismayed but due to a sudden abdominal pain, which required checks in a facility, Loredana Bertè will not be able to go on stage this evening and is currently hospitalized for checks. We will give you news shortly.

The update on Loredana Bertè’s health conditions

CREDIT: NEWS & GOSSIP

From this moment on, all his fans showed great anxiety about his clinical situation. But in the end, today the good news everyone was hoping for arrived.

Her entourage, therefore a truly reliable source, from what Il Messaggero writes, there is no intervention planned for her. In fact, they said:



The health conditions of the 73-year-old singer, who is hospitalized in a clinic in Rome after a sudden illness on Monday evening, are improving. And today the diva could also leave the structure. So, at least, it transpires from sources close to the singer, who deny the rumors relating to a possible surgery.