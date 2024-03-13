Loredana Bertè “remains hospitalized for observation, as further urgent tests will be necessary”. This is what we read in a statement, released after “her recent hospitalization in Rome in a clinic due to acute intestinal problems”, after “she had already been operated on twice last year”.

The sudden illness

Last Monday, March 11, already in the morning the artist had suffered some pain, so much so that the doctor recommended hospitalization. The artist is in a private clinic in the capital. “He had already been in Rome since yesterday and couldn’t wait to go on stage in this city which has a wonderful audience. We have already rescheduled the date again at the Brancaccio Theater on May 15, 2024” his entourage wrote two days ago in the post .

The Varese concert has been postponed

Due to current health problems, it has therefore been decided, according to his entourage, to postpone the artist’s concert at the Varese Theater until next Friday 10 May. We are sure you will understand our decision. At the moment the concert in Turin remains confirmed, according to his staff. Tickets purchased will be valid for the new date. Anyone unable to do so will be able to request a ticket refund no later than March 30, 2024 at the presale where it was purchased.

