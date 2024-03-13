“Today I return to Milan after a short hospitalization in Rome where I was given ‘shock therapy’ and where I began various tests and checks which I will have to continue in Milan followed by those in charge.” This is how Loredana Bertè’s post on Instagram begins after her illness and hospitalization last Monday, March 11th. She the artist was in a private clinic in Rome, where she was to give a concert.

“I am mortified by the postponement of the Rome and Varese dates but my physical conditions did not allow me to carry out commitments such as a 2-hour standing concert without breaks and related travel”, added the artist underlining: “I am instead happy that I was at least able to complete other less demanding commitments for my health”.

“See you on Friday on TV at #TheVoiceSenior where I have put together an amazing team! – concluded Bertè – With all the love I can. Your Loredana”

