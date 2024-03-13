Other tour dates are in doubt. Loredana Bertè’s staff will keep fans updated on any changes or further postponements.

The problems for Loredana Bertè do not end. Concerns destined to continue for fans and all enthusiasts of great Italian music. Once again, Loredana Bertè’s tour collides with the harsh reality of her health problems, already protagonists in the recently announced postponement.

The Varese concert, scheduled for March 15, was postponed due to the singer’s hospitalization in Rome due to an intestinal problem. The problem in question is the same one that plagued her last year. In all likelihood it is also what is leading the artist and her staff to postpone this month’s dates in several important locations on the Peninsula.

It is not the first time that Loredana has faced a similar obstacle. In fact, already in 2023, a surgery had forced her to interrupt the tour. On that occasion, however, her tenacity and strength of spirit had led to a rapid return to the stage.

Loredana’s tenacity remains truly admirable. Despite her adversities, the singer does not give up and continues to fight for her music and for her audience, those who love her know this very well. Her story is an example, a teaching to never give up, even in the face of difficulties.

The postponement of the Varese concert is certainly bad news for the fans, who were anxiously waiting to see their favorite perform live. However, Loredana’s health can only remain the absolute priority. All we can do is wish her a speedy recovery and a return to the stage stronger than before.

However, Loredana’s entourage has confirmed for the moment the concert in Turin, scheduled for March 18th. However, the other tour dates are in doubt. The singer’s staff will keep fans updated on any changes or further postponements, as she is doing in these difficult days.

While waiting for good news, all that remains is to relive the emotions of Loredana’s past concerts through the videos and photos that are numerous online. Her music and her energy are contagious and have certainly helped more than a few people overcome difficult moments.