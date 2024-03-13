Previous generations “had two pillars of food literacy: mom and grandma,” who “educated us with an element of common sense that focused on what food was good or bad.” Today this is missing and “messages pass through social media and communication that are often better for the producing companies than for the person who consumes”. This was said by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, today in Rome on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2024 Oncology Prevention Week, promoted by the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt).

For Lollobrigida, “in the absence of an approach that we previously had within families”, we need to “compensate with educational support through school or the correct use of social media, also using technology to better inform our children”. In fact, the minister underlined in his speech, it is necessary to “impact the food system” to promote health and prevention of which “quality food, which Italy produces”, is the cornerstone.

“Modern society leads us to eat more hyper-processed foods,” observed Lollobrigida. Other countries “have paid for the lack of education that resists a ‘wild promotion’ of products that does not pay attention to the user’s health, but only to the company’s turnover. It is therefore necessary to go back to talking more about food of quality, which is one of our distinctive elements, both for the well-being of people and for our businesses: we produce more quality than quantity”.