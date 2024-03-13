On the occasion of the National Lilac Bow Day to raise awareness of eating disorders, which occurs on Friday 15 March, the Kos Group is relaunching attention on this problem which has seen over 3 thousand deaths in 2022 with diagnoses related to eating and nutrition disorders (anorexia, blimia and binge eating disorder). Thanks to the long experience of the group and its psychiatric centers accredited with the National Health Service, the ‘Hidden Disorders’ initiative was born, created starting from listening to patients’ stories by a multidisciplinary medical team (psychiatrists, psychologists, dieticians , nutritionists, psychiatric rehabilitation technicians).

“By putting the patients’ stories, their sensations and their discomfort at the centre – informs the Kos Group – a collection of 6 dishes was born which tells how the causes of eating disorders are, to all intents and purposes, to be found in the mind. Each dish allows us to enter into the pathological thoughts of those with an eating disorder, making us understand how the distorted relationship with food is linked to a profound internal discomfort”. Today, March 13, in the week of National Eating Disorders Day, the tables of a restaurant will be set with dishes created specifically for the occasion. “The collection, developed thanks to the contribution of Kos professionals and illustrated by the art director Francesca Tucci, will bring thoughts related to eating disorders to the table, revealing bite after bite the real cause of the problem”, explains a note. The initiative aims, through patient phrases and illustrations, to raise awareness among the press, institutions and the general public of the complexity of the treatment and rehabilitation paths that a patient with an eating disorder must face.

“Emotional dysregulation, perfectionism, the tendency to be underweight and overweight, the presence of eating disorders in the family have an impact on the appearance of these disorders – states Adolfo Bandettini di Poggio, medical director of Psychiatry at the Kos Group – These pathologies mainly affect young people and the damage is not limited only to the psyche, but involves the entire body. For this reason, Kos’ approach to the treatment of eating disorders is multidisciplinary. The clinical-rehabilitative paths are divided into various therapeutic interventions and involve psychiatrists, paediatricians, therapists, dieticians, psychologists and educators. The treatments aim not only at physiological and nutritional recovery, aimed at restoring correct eating habits, but also at the social one thanks to a rehabilitative intervention with the involvement of the family. The treatment in the Kos centers is intensive and rehabilitative and can last from 2 to 6 months. Subsequently, the patient can continue a daytime and outpatient program. A telemedicine service for remote follow-ups is added to the two paths”.

“Nutrition and eating disorders are complex and frequent disorders in adolescents and young adults – remarks Gabriele Sani, head of the Department of Psychiatry of the Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome – The repercussions on people’s physical, mental and relational lives they can be serious and compromise normal psychophysical development, sometimes creating even chronic medical alterations. Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder are public health problems that are affecting increasingly younger children of both sexes. A clear and early significantly increases the chance of cure.”

“The treatment must be multidisciplinary and include the figure of the psychiatrist, the psychologist, the psychiatric rehabilitation technician, the internist and any other specialists according to individual needs – continues Sani – Furthermore, general practitioners and pediatricians must be involved basis to arrive at an as early diagnosis as possible. Last but not least, those involved in public communication must be able to convey correct messages, which break down stigma and exclude potentially pathogenic messages. We are all involved in this difficult battle , and the clear collaboration between public and private healthcare and rehabilitation facilities and between experts from different professions is of central importance”.