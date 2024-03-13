CORREGGIO – Ligabue announced today his return to theaters with an autumn tour which will be called “In theater dedicated to us”, taking the title of his latest album “Dedicated to us”, released a few months ago. It will start on 5 October 2024 from the Petruzzelli theater in Bari. Last date 27 November 2024 at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan. Below is the text of the post that the rocker from Correggio published on his social channels:

“See you in theaters in October and November! A single stop for each city involved, without repeats. Tickets will be available in advance on Ticketone.it and in the usual presales from 12pm on Saturday 16 March. For members of Bar Mario (https://www.ligabue.com/barmario) tickets will be available in advance from 12pm on Thursday 14 March. All the info on www.ligabue.com.”