Lenny Kravitz, the famous musician and rock icon who will turn sixty on May 26, has been honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Present at the ceremony, which took place yesterday in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower, were Oscar-winning actor and friend Denzel Washington and Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, born in 1988 from his relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, who affectionately teased his father for his passion for fishnet shirts.

“Being your daughter is one of the most incredible adventures of my life. I have seen the incredible dedication to your art. But most of all, I have seen through your shirts. Your relationship with fishnet is probably the longest you have had “, Zoë said to the laughter of her father and everyone present.

“I never thought I would receive a star on the Walk Of Fame. To receive it now seems so surreal and I’m so grateful,” said Kravitz who has won four Grammy Awards and was recently honored with the ‘Music Icon Award’ at the People’s Choice Awards 2024.