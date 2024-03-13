The island of Lemnos, symbol of confinement and exclusion, is the center of a journey and a theatrical show by Giorgina Pi, who returns to Primavera – from Wednesday 20th to Sunday 24th March – at the Angelo Mai in Rome. We start from the myth of Philoctetes and the tragedy of the same name by Sophocles to prolong and not forget the tragedy of all those Greek islands which, since 1947, were the confinement of many who did not deny their anti-fascism.

An evocative original dramaturgy in which Sophocles’ Philoctetes and the stories and testimonies of the Greek anti-fascists deported to the islands of confinement come together are the ideal but also real journey from which Lemnos was born in 2022, directed by Giorgina Pi, a co-production between National Theater of Genoa, ERT Emilia-Romagna Theater Foundation and TPE-Piedmont Europe Theater Foundation. He resumes his journey from the Angeo Mai in Rome with Bluemotion production, directed by Giorgina Pi who shared the construction of the text with Massimo Fusillo and the team of the Bluemotion collective and the interpretation on stage by Gaia Insenga, Giampiero Judica, Aurora Peres , Gabriele Portoghese and the Greek actress Alexia Sarantopoulou.

Lemnos, the island where the Greek hero Philoctetes was abandoned – wounded and alone – during the siege of Troy symbolically represents the islands of the Aegean Sea where dissidents were confined and subjected to unspeakable torture between 1946 and 1974 Greeks. Sophocles’ tragedy narrates that Ulysses and the young Neoptolemus return to Lemnos to Philoctetes to deceive him of the bow given to him by Heracles, without which the Trojan War cannot be won. The show runs on a double track, telling the internal change of Neoptolemus, who will save Philoctetes, and on the other bringing on stage the testimonies of the men and women who during the Greek Civil War and subsequently under the dictatorship of the colonels refused to recant to their political ideas.

The result of literary, historical and anthropological research conducted by Giorgina Pi together with the members of Bluemotion and the playwright Massimo Fusillo, Lemnos starts from a precise root, from the reflection on the myth of Philoctetes and from the comparison with the tragedy of the same name by Sophocles and with the biographical events, diaries, poems, stories of the many Greek anti-fascist people who were confined, tortured and killed in Greece from 1946 to 1974.

The show welcomes discoveries and resonances with the present, the images and diaries of a trip to Greece, the rewritings of the myth of Ghiannis Ritsos (several times confined as well as many of the poets and intellectuals of his generation), of the feminist poets Adrienne Rich and Hélène Cixous, by Nobel Prize winner Derek Walcott, the original music composed by the Angelo Mai Collective and that of the Greek composer Manos Hadjidakis.

Lemnos composes, and concludes, a sort of ideal Trilogy, the third stage of a project that includes the shows of Bluemotion, Tiresias and Guida Imaginary.