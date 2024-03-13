Lego, record revenues in 2023: it is the first toy brand in the world. But profits are falling

Danish Lego closed 2023 with a 5% drop in net profit to 13.1 billion crowns (1.76 billion euros), but consolidated its place as number one in the world of toys.

Turnover increased by 2% to 65.9 billion crowns (8.8 billion euros), a record result for the group which continues to gain market share in profits. Retail sales – the figures for which are not specified – rose 4% in a difficult year for the toy industry due to high inflation. Lego reported its first drop in net profit in a year since 2017, and the group said it had invested in sustainability and digital technology.

“In five years we have recorded an organic growth of 81%, while the market has grown by 12% – stated Niels Christiansen, CEO of the group – every year, we have therefore gained market share and the outlook for this year is that we will continue to conquer them.”

With a portfolio of 780 products, the largest ever offered, Lego – whose name is a contraction of the Danish +play well + (+Leg godt+) – is varied enough not to rely on just one line. “We’re not the type of company that makes 25% of our sales on a single product… none are inherently the most exciting,” the CEO said.

However, the famous Lego City and Lego Technic house models, as well as the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises or the vintage Lego Icons range, drive the group’s sales, which does not publish detailed figures. The partnership with video game publisher Epic Games allowed the group to achieve another performance last year with the launch of the Lego Fortnite platform in December.

Free and open access like its predecessor, the game uses many of the visual codes of Fortnite, but with Lego characters, as well as building materials and tools directly derived from the universe of the Danish brand. “During the first two days of launch, 2.4 million people played simultaneously on the platform, a record for any launch,” explained Christiansen, who has been in charge since 2017.

Lego Fortnite is the first major result of Lego and Epic Games since the announcement, in April 2022, of the Danish group and the acquisition by Sony of a stake in the capital of the Cary (North Carolina) publisher, for two billions of dollars. Owned 75% by the Kirkbi family holding and 25% by the Lego Foundation, Lego also intends to become increasingly green.

In 2023, environmental spending has increased by 60% and the group is trying to improve its bricks, building them with bio-based materials, which currently only happens with 18% of the pieces. The group, which employs around 28,530 people worldwide, continues to open stores and now has 1,031 of them.