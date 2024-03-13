loading…

Israel was asked by Lebanon not to drag many Arab countries into joining a long war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Lebanon asked Israel not to drag many Arab countries into a war that would destroy the Middle East.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said it would submit a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s increasing attacks on the country, which in recent days have increasingly spread to its territory.

In a statement cited by the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation, the ministry said Israel’s attacks were increasingly “cruel”, killing and injuring many innocent civilians in residential areas.

“What is especially concerning is that this escalation is taking place in areas far from Lebanon’s southern border, which shows Israel’s desire to escalate the conflict and drag the entire region into war,” said the ministry statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

Lebanon urges the international community to pressure Israel to stop the escalating attacks, and once again calls for condemnation from all Security Council members of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hamas revealed that its fighters were victims of Israeli drone attacks.

Hadi Mustafa, a Hamas member based in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre, was one of those killed when an Israeli drone strike hit the car he was traveling in, the Lebanon 24 news outlet reported citing a Hamas statement.

The attack occurred as the car was driving on the al-Hosh road, south of Tire and near the Rashidieh camp, Lebanon.

Lebanon 24 reported that a Syrian man traveling with Mustafa was also killed in the attack, while a third person was injured.

