Latina, March 13, 2024 – On the night of March 11 to 12, in Latina, the carabinieri of an NOR – Radiomobile Department officer arrested a 30-year-old citizen living in Latina at the scene of a crime for violating the ban on expulsion from Latina. the family home and the proximity of places frequented by the offended person.

The aforementioned, in violation of the restraining order to which he was subject, went to a pub in the center of Latina, where, together with his former partner, a citizen of class 96, living in Pontinia (LT), her friends. At the same time, the 30-year-old man, despite the signal from the electronic device and the attempts of the victim’s friends to force him to leave, sought contact with the victim, remaining in the room where the police officer stopped him. military personnel who promptly intervened.

The detainee, having completed the formalities, was transferred to his home under house arrest at the disposal of the competent judicial authority.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.