Police in Las Vegas shot and killed a man who ignored orders to drop a gun in front of a residential complex, where they later found three women shot to death, authorities reported.

Officers were responding to an emergency call Tuesday afternoon about shots fired at the apartment complex in downtown North Las Vegas, police said in a news release. He added that the operator could hear gunshots in the background during the call.

A man approached police officers and ignored orders to drop his gun, and officers shot him, authorities said.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and in two nearby apartments police found the dead women and a dog, also shot to death. He also found a small child who was unharmed, the force said.

Police believe the man killed was responsible for the murders, police spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Wednesday.

Authorities have not given the names of any of the victims.

Less than three hours after that incident, police responding to a report of shots fired in a commercial parking lot found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead in a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.

Police have not identified any suspects in that death, but Richards does not believe it is related to the previous shooting at the apartment complex.

