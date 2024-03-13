Ladispoli, March 13, 2024 – The municipal administration announces that the presentation of the board game “Trekking Route” by Maurizio Romano is scheduled in the library on Monday, March 18, at 16.30. It is a game that simulates a journey where players are the pilots of their own adventure: they will take an excursion through a natural environment, in which each of them will have to choose the right path and interfere with other travelers as they move forward. The route goes by rafts, through ferratas and Tibetan bridges.

The game is suitable for audiences aged 8 years and older, with 2 to 5 players participating in each game. Game creator Maurizio Romano will be present and, after a brief introduction of the elements and rules, will engage those present in one or more match simulations. The event will take place in the library conference room, participation is free.

